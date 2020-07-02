All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

644 E 70th Terr

644 East 70th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

644 East 70th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64131
Holmes Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
pet friendly
Updated Brookside Tudor + Two Car Garage + Walking distance to restaurants & shops! - This charming Brookside Tudor home is the perfect blend of old & new with tons of updates and original details! Rare private drive with a two-car garage, concrete patio, fenced & private backyard! Beautiful woodwork throughout, screened-in side porch off the living room, Finished Lower Level, Updated gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances & gas cooktop. Eat-in kitchen with original built-ins + large separate dining room! All three bedrooms are oversized with plenty of room for large furniture. The 2nd level Spacious Master Bedroom features hardwood floors, three closets & bonus sitting area or office space! Short walk to the local coffee shop, bakery, Holmes Park and more! Convenient location with close proximity to Lafayette Academy, University Academy, and Hale Cook...This home & neighborhood is a 10!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5087859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 E 70th Terr have any available units?
644 E 70th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 E 70th Terr have?
Some of 644 E 70th Terr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 E 70th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
644 E 70th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 E 70th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 E 70th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 644 E 70th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 644 E 70th Terr offers parking.
Does 644 E 70th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 E 70th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 E 70th Terr have a pool?
No, 644 E 70th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 644 E 70th Terr have accessible units?
No, 644 E 70th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 644 E 70th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 E 70th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.

