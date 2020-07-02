644 E 70th Terr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage pet friendly

Updated Brookside Tudor + Two Car Garage + Walking distance to restaurants & shops! - This charming Brookside Tudor home is the perfect blend of old & new with tons of updates and original details! Rare private drive with a two-car garage, concrete patio, fenced & private backyard! Beautiful woodwork throughout, screened-in side porch off the living room, Finished Lower Level, Updated gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances & gas cooktop. Eat-in kitchen with original built-ins + large separate dining room! All three bedrooms are oversized with plenty of room for large furniture. The 2nd level Spacious Master Bedroom features hardwood floors, three closets & bonus sitting area or office space! Short walk to the local coffee shop, bakery, Holmes Park and more! Convenient location with close proximity to Lafayette Academy, University Academy, and Hale Cook...This home & neighborhood is a 10!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5087859)