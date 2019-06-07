6435 Charlotte St

Amenities
A listing by GLAM Properties
Looking to rent a spacious, comfortable, luxury, a home that you can possibly purchase in a year. This home is perfect for you!
Beautifully updated home with a nice size backyard and brand new deck for entertaining. Near the Brookside Shopping District and not far from the Country Club Plaza.
Inside you'll find plenty of luxurious touches: A large open kitchen with tons of storage and stainless steel appliances. A separate headquarters on the second floor featuring a master with an on-suite, tons of closet space and a private laundry room.
To top everything off it's a
- 3 Bedroom
- 3 Bathroom
- w/ a Faux Fireplace
Rent or Lease Option
Rent: $1,800 with $1,800 deposit
Lease Option: $1,800 with $7,000 down
NO SECTION, NO SMOKING, NO PETS!!!!!