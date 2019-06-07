All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6435 Charlotte St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6435 Charlotte St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:20 AM

6435 Charlotte St

6435 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6435 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Holmes Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A listing by GLAM Properties

Looking to rent a spacious, comfortable, luxury, a home that you can possibly purchase in a year. This home is perfect for you!

Beautifully updated home with a nice size backyard and brand new deck for entertaining. Near the Brookside Shopping District and not far from the Country Club Plaza.

Inside you'll find plenty of luxurious touches: A large open kitchen with tons of storage and stainless steel appliances. A separate headquarters on the second floor featuring a master with an on-suite, tons of closet space and a private laundry room.

To top everything off it's a
- 3 Bedroom
- 3 Bathroom
- w/ a Faux Fireplace

Rent or Lease Option

Rent: $1,800 with $1,800 deposit
Lease Option: $1,800 with $7,000 down

NO SECTION, NO SMOKING, NO PETS!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6435 Charlotte St have any available units?
6435 Charlotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6435 Charlotte St have?
Some of 6435 Charlotte St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6435 Charlotte St currently offering any rent specials?
6435 Charlotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6435 Charlotte St pet-friendly?
No, 6435 Charlotte St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6435 Charlotte St offer parking?
Yes, 6435 Charlotte St offers parking.
Does 6435 Charlotte St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6435 Charlotte St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6435 Charlotte St have a pool?
No, 6435 Charlotte St does not have a pool.
Does 6435 Charlotte St have accessible units?
No, 6435 Charlotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 6435 Charlotte St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6435 Charlotte St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary