6435 Charlotte St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A listing by GLAM Properties



Looking to rent a spacious, comfortable, luxury, a home that you can possibly purchase in a year. This home is perfect for you!



Beautifully updated home with a nice size backyard and brand new deck for entertaining. Near the Brookside Shopping District and not far from the Country Club Plaza.



Inside you'll find plenty of luxurious touches: A large open kitchen with tons of storage and stainless steel appliances. A separate headquarters on the second floor featuring a master with an on-suite, tons of closet space and a private laundry room.



- 3 Bedroom

- 3 Bathroom

- w/ a Faux Fireplace



Rent or Lease Option



Rent: $1,800 with $1,800 deposit

Lease Option: $1,800 with $7,000 down



NO SECTION, NO SMOKING, NO PETS!!!!!