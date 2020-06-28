All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
6428 Agnes Ave.
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

6428 Agnes Ave.

6428 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Location

6428 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Swope Park Campus

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath - Don't miss out on this 3 bed 1 bath house that has great features and new appliances.

This cute home features a gorgeous front deck and stunning hardwood floors. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, a double sink, new countertops, and beautiful white cupboards.

This house is conveniently located right off of highway 71. It is just a short drive from Southeast High School and the
Kansas City Zoo! Walking distance to Research Medical!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE5108048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6428 Agnes Ave. have any available units?
6428 Agnes Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6428 Agnes Ave. have?
Some of 6428 Agnes Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6428 Agnes Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6428 Agnes Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 Agnes Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6428 Agnes Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6428 Agnes Ave. offer parking?
No, 6428 Agnes Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6428 Agnes Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6428 Agnes Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 Agnes Ave. have a pool?
No, 6428 Agnes Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6428 Agnes Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6428 Agnes Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 Agnes Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6428 Agnes Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
