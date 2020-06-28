6428 Agnes Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath - Don't miss out on this 3 bed 1 bath house that has great features and new appliances.



This cute home features a gorgeous front deck and stunning hardwood floors. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, a double sink, new countertops, and beautiful white cupboards.



This house is conveniently located right off of highway 71. It is just a short drive from Southeast High School and the

Kansas City Zoo! Walking distance to Research Medical!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



(RLNE5108048)