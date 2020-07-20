6307 E 96th St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A Must See, Beautiful Newly Renovated Home - Home features an open living room that flows right into the kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, beautiful hard wood floors, washer dryer hook ups and a privacy fence with large yard. This home will go quickly, schedule your showing today.



Applications found at www.rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE4195623)