620 W 40th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f44e1a5068 ---- This amazing house in Westport will knock your socks off with a long list of amenities. Let\'s start with the covered porch leading inside to the gleaming hardwood floors in the main areas. You\'ll love all the hardwood cabinets and abundant counter space and the spacious eat-in dining bay. The grand staircase leads to 3 carpeted bedrooms and 2 tile floor bathrooms where a second air conditioning unit keeps it cool in summer. A full unfinished basement is great for storage and the 2-car garage for keeping vehicles out of the elements is a bonus. We love the location of this beautiful home close to all the shopping and dining fun in Westport area. Take a tour of this house today! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!