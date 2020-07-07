All apartments in Kansas City
620 W 40th Street
620 W 40th Street

620 West 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 West 40th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Old Westport

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f44e1a5068 ---- This amazing house in Westport will knock your socks off with a long list of amenities. Let\'s start with the covered porch leading inside to the gleaming hardwood floors in the main areas. You\'ll love all the hardwood cabinets and abundant counter space and the spacious eat-in dining bay. The grand staircase leads to 3 carpeted bedrooms and 2 tile floor bathrooms where a second air conditioning unit keeps it cool in summer. A full unfinished basement is great for storage and the 2-car garage for keeping vehicles out of the elements is a bonus. We love the location of this beautiful home close to all the shopping and dining fun in Westport area. Take a tour of this house today! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 W 40th Street have any available units?
620 W 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 W 40th Street have?
Some of 620 W 40th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 W 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 W 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 W 40th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 W 40th Street is pet friendly.
Does 620 W 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 620 W 40th Street offers parking.
Does 620 W 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 W 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 W 40th Street have a pool?
No, 620 W 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 620 W 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 620 W 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 620 W 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 W 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

