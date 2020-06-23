6144 Rockhill Rd

Amenities
Beautiful 1920's style bungalow in the East Brookside neighborhood. Close access to Brookside shops (about 1 mile), the Country Club Plaza (about 3 miles), and downtown (about 5 - 7 miles). Also within walking distance to new development along east 63rd street. Perfect opportunity for UMKC or Rockhurst students seeking off-campus housing or young professionals wanting convenient access to KC's cultural amenities. Home has a recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and built-in microwave. Home also has washer and dryer in the basement. Home also has a shared driveway with a split one car garage as well as ample street parking. Beautiful, low maintenance hardwood floors throughout. This property is a now available for rent at $1,300.00 a month with a $1,300.00 security deposit. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty by calling 913.283.7125 or 636.887.6769.