6144 Rockhill Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 1920's style bungalow in the East Brookside neighborhood. Close access to Brookside shops (about 1 mile), the Country Club Plaza (about 3 miles), and downtown (about 5 - 7 miles). Also within walking distance to new development along east 63rd street. Perfect opportunity for UMKC or Rockhurst students seeking off-campus housing or young professionals wanting convenient access to KC's cultural amenities. Home has a recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and built-in microwave. Home also has washer and dryer in the basement. Home also has a shared driveway with a split one car garage as well as ample street parking. Beautiful, low maintenance hardwood floors throughout. This property is a now available for rent at $1,300.00 a month with a $1,300.00 security deposit. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty by calling 913.283.7125 or 636.887.6769.