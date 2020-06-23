All apartments in Kansas City
6144 Rockhill Rd
6144 Rockhill Rd

6144 Rockhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

6144 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 1920's style bungalow in the East Brookside neighborhood. Close access to Brookside shops (about 1 mile), the Country Club Plaza (about 3 miles), and downtown (about 5 - 7 miles). Also within walking distance to new development along east 63rd street. Perfect opportunity for UMKC or Rockhurst students seeking off-campus housing or young professionals wanting convenient access to KC's cultural amenities. Home has a recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and built-in microwave. Home also has washer and dryer in the basement. Home also has a shared driveway with a split one car garage as well as ample street parking. Beautiful, low maintenance hardwood floors throughout. This property is a now available for rent at $1,300.00 a month with a $1,300.00 security deposit. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty by calling 913.283.7125 or 636.887.6769.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6144 Rockhill Rd have any available units?
6144 Rockhill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6144 Rockhill Rd have?
Some of 6144 Rockhill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6144 Rockhill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6144 Rockhill Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6144 Rockhill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6144 Rockhill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6144 Rockhill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6144 Rockhill Rd does offer parking.
Does 6144 Rockhill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6144 Rockhill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6144 Rockhill Rd have a pool?
No, 6144 Rockhill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6144 Rockhill Rd have accessible units?
No, 6144 Rockhill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6144 Rockhill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6144 Rockhill Rd has units with dishwashers.
