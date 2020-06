Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

First month's rent free!

This darling, updated home in the Brookside area is near 63rd and Holmes. Enjoy the convenient location close to Waldo and the Plaza for fine dining and shopping.

A shared driveway leads back to your own single-car garage!