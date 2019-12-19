All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 613 NE 45th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
613 NE 45th St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

613 NE 45th St

613 Northeast 45th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

613 Northeast 45th Street, Kansas City, MO 64116
Crestview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 2 story traditional home ready for a new renter! Please call American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit, close to highways. This home features a great layout. This recently remodeled home features a beautiful kitchen with black appliances and glass tile backsplash, a fully-fenced backyard, fresh paint, carpet and tile throughout. The living room and dining room have a great flow for everyday living or entertaining, with easy access via French doors to the fenced backyard with a nice sized patio area. Single car garage with off street parking. Call this place home today for only $1049. Tenants pay for ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. $20 maintenance reduction program helps reduce utility costs and less maintenance. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 NE 45th St have any available units?
613 NE 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 NE 45th St have?
Some of 613 NE 45th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 NE 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
613 NE 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 NE 45th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 NE 45th St is pet friendly.
Does 613 NE 45th St offer parking?
Yes, 613 NE 45th St offers parking.
Does 613 NE 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 NE 45th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 NE 45th St have a pool?
No, 613 NE 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 613 NE 45th St have accessible units?
No, 613 NE 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 613 NE 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 NE 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary