613 NE 45th St

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy 2 story traditional home ready for a new renter! Please call American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit, close to highways. This home features a great layout. This recently remodeled home features a beautiful kitchen with black appliances and glass tile backsplash, a fully-fenced backyard, fresh paint, carpet and tile throughout. The living room and dining room have a great flow for everyday living or entertaining, with easy access via French doors to the fenced backyard with a nice sized patio area. Single car garage with off street parking. Call this place home today for only $1049. Tenants pay for ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. $20 maintenance reduction program helps reduce utility costs and less maintenance. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.