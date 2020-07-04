All apartments in Kansas City
Location

607 Northeast 45th Street, Kansas City, MO 64116
Crestview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home located in North Kansas City School District. Home features a lovely living room that leads to the dining area, hardwood floors throughout, unfinished basement/garage with washer/dryer, storage, and is in an established neighborhood. The kitchen is furnished with refrigerator (as/is) , electric range/oven, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinets for storage. Beautifully fenced in back yard with a nice sized deck for entertaining. Pets are possible with approval, an additional deposit of $500, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non-smoking property.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

