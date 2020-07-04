607 Northeast 45th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home located in North Kansas City School District. Home features a lovely living room that leads to the dining area, hardwood floors throughout, unfinished basement/garage with washer/dryer, storage, and is in an established neighborhood. The kitchen is furnished with refrigerator (as/is) , electric range/oven, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinets for storage. Beautifully fenced in back yard with a nice sized deck for entertaining. Pets are possible with approval, an additional deposit of $500, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non-smoking property.

Contact us to schedule a showing.