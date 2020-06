Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Top to bottom renovation with newly refinished original hardwood floors throughout.

Fully renovated bathroom with new tile and vanity.

Fresh paint throughout.

Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, IKEA cabinets, modern backsplash and stainless appliances.

Kitchen comes equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range and Dishwasher!

Cool office or third bedroom upstairs.

Big lot with off street parking from ally in back.

Adorable front porch.

No pets please.