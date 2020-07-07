All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
6005 E. 100th Terr
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

6005 E. 100th Terr

6005 East 100th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6005 East 100th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60d776a02e ----
Great 4 bedroom home. Features large fully equipped eat in kitchen with newer cabinetry and tile flooring, spacious bedrooms, large utility room, and nice back yard. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 Bath
4 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Miniblinds
Off Street Parking
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 E. 100th Terr have any available units?
6005 E. 100th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6005 E. 100th Terr have?
Some of 6005 E. 100th Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 E. 100th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
6005 E. 100th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 E. 100th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6005 E. 100th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 6005 E. 100th Terr offer parking?
No, 6005 E. 100th Terr does not offer parking.
Does 6005 E. 100th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 E. 100th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 E. 100th Terr have a pool?
No, 6005 E. 100th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 6005 E. 100th Terr have accessible units?
No, 6005 E. 100th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 E. 100th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6005 E. 100th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.

