6005 E. 100th Terr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60d776a02e ----

Great 4 bedroom home. Features large fully equipped eat in kitchen with newer cabinetry and tile flooring, spacious bedrooms, large utility room, and nice back yard. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



1 Bath

4 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Miniblinds

Off Street Parking

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hookups