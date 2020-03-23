All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 600 Blue Ridge Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
600 Blue Ridge Blvd
Last updated March 28 2020 at 9:38 PM

600 Blue Ridge Blvd

600 Blue Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

600 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64125
North Blue Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
True Ranch with great Kitchen, large living room plus family room/3rd bdrm, stone fireplace, cathedral archways, hardwood floors under all carpets, HVAC system, 16' x 24' detached garage, large fenced corner lot 91' x 171' and move-in ready soon! Cedar closet in Master bedroom, partial concrete basement with 2nd full bath.

We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances. We keep the rent down by allowing you to rent or buy your own appliances.

Apply on-line at:

https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Please see all of our listings and apply on-line at

https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

Q&A:
1) Is this a market price rental? Yes
2) What Income do I need to qualify? Documented take home pay of 3 times the rent. Example: 3 x $1000 = $3000 per month take home.
3) Does the tenant pay the utilities? Yes. Before moving in, you must have an account in good standing with the Power, Water, and Gas utility companies. The utilities must be in your name and documented.
4) Can I apply in person or on-line? Either is fine. The application fee is $30. In person applications can be made at our office at 3365 Blue Ridge Blvd. A government issued photo ID and copies of pay stubs are required as part of the application.
5) What do I need to do BEFORE I can move in? Your application must be approved. References are encouraged. This applies to ALL occupants over the age of 18. You need to pay the deposit and the full first month's rent. The second month will be prorated. All utilities and trash service must be in your name BEFORE you move in.
6) Pets? Let's talk about the paint and flooring. For houses with fenced yards, pets are allowed, but a non-refundable $200 deposit is required for each pet. Flooring, and the yard, must be kept up and maintained by tenants with pets at all times. A renter's insurance policy that covers liability for your pet is Absolutely required.
7) Yard? Yes, there is a large, fenced yard that comes with the house. The tenant is responsible for mowing. The city WILL fine you if the grass gets too tall.
8) Appliances? We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances. We do not furnish appliances.

Please note:
1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred.
2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease. Moving in without being on the lease will not be tolerated.
3) No recent evictions.
4) All utilities in your name before move in.
5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.
6) No illegal substances or use will be tolerated.
7) References are required.

Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit to borrow a key.

Our units are usually rented with a move in date scheduled, before they are completely ready. Don't wait.
True Ranch with great Kitchen,large living room plus family room/3rd bdrm,stone fireplace, cathedral archways,hardwood floors under all carpets, HVAC system, 16' x 24' detached garage, large fenced corner lot 91' x 171'and move-in ready soon! Cedar closet in Master bedroom, partial concrete basement with 2nd full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Blue Ridge Blvd have any available units?
600 Blue Ridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Blue Ridge Blvd have?
Some of 600 Blue Ridge Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Blue Ridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
600 Blue Ridge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Blue Ridge Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Blue Ridge Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 600 Blue Ridge Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 600 Blue Ridge Blvd offers parking.
Does 600 Blue Ridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Blue Ridge Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Blue Ridge Blvd have a pool?
No, 600 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 600 Blue Ridge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 600 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Blue Ridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary