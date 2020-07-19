5919 Northeast 45th Street

Amenities

Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.

3 bdrm 1.5 Bath, Raised ranch with a cozy finished basement in North KC. This home has updates Galore! Featuring a beautiful updated Kitchen with Black granite, updated bathroom including amazing main bath shower, and hardwoods throughout. This home backs up to green-space/ fields and is literally seconds from Winnetonka & Topping Elementary. This wonderful home wont last long so please schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



