Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5919 Northeast 45th Street

Location

5919 Northeast 45th Street, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnetonka

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.
3 bdrm 1.5 Bath, Raised ranch with a cozy finished basement in North KC. This home has updates Galore! Featuring a beautiful updated Kitchen with Black granite, updated bathroom including amazing main bath shower, and hardwoods throughout. This home backs up to green-space/ fields and is literally seconds from Winnetonka & Topping Elementary. This wonderful home wont last long so please schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5919 Northeast 45th Street have any available units?
5919 Northeast 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5919 Northeast 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5919 Northeast 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5919 Northeast 45th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5919 Northeast 45th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5919 Northeast 45th Street offer parking?
No, 5919 Northeast 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5919 Northeast 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5919 Northeast 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5919 Northeast 45th Street have a pool?
No, 5919 Northeast 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5919 Northeast 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 5919 Northeast 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5919 Northeast 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5919 Northeast 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5919 Northeast 45th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5919 Northeast 45th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
