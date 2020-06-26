All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

5911 Walnut St

5911 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64113
Morningside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
online portal
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Amazing Home that is Minutes from the Trolley Trail - 2 Car Garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Amazing home that is minutes from the Trolley Trail, Brookside and Crestwood shops. Fabulous open and airy concept with light streaming in throughout. Beautiful hardwoods, first floor powder room, finished 3rd floor retreat, private drive, 2 car garage, private backyard with lovely gardens. Great basement with high ceilings, lovely treed and quiet street. First floor office/den!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

(RLNE4932814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Walnut St have any available units?
5911 Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5911 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Walnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5911 Walnut St is pet friendly.
Does 5911 Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 5911 Walnut St offers parking.
Does 5911 Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Walnut St have a pool?
No, 5911 Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 5911 Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 Walnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5911 Walnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5911 Walnut St does not have units with air conditioning.
