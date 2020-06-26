5911 Walnut St

Amenities

Amazing Home that is Minutes from the Trolley Trail - 2 Car Garage

Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



Amazing home that is minutes from the Trolley Trail, Brookside and Crestwood shops. Fabulous open and airy concept with light streaming in throughout. Beautiful hardwoods, first floor powder room, finished 3rd floor retreat, private drive, 2 car garage, private backyard with lovely gardens. Great basement with high ceilings, lovely treed and quiet street. First floor office/den!



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



