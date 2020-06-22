5905 Central Street

Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly

Don't miss out on this amazing location in Brookside! Walk to Loose Park, schools and minutes from the Plaza and quiet street!!

Gorgeous curb appeal with a sprawling screened in 3 season porch across the front.

Huge living room with fantastic natural light and decorative fireplace. Enjoy the large dining room on one side with the huge porch with swing on the other!!

The kitchen features painted cabinetry, designer granite & pantry. Fridge, gas stove and dishwasher included.

Off the kitchen is a bright sunroom with vaulted ceilings, tile, tons of light while overlooking the deck & patio. 1/2 bath on the main floor just off the sunroom!

Moving upstairs, enjoy 3 large bedrooms with all hardwood floors, nice closet space and more natural light! Full bath on 2nd level.

Bounce upstairs to the 3rd level. This would make a great office, kids playroom or a bonus 4 bedroom! Additional attic storage you have to see to believe!

Google Fiber wired.

Basement garage parking with additional basement storage and washer/dryer hookups!

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with deposits, fees and pet rent.

