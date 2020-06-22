All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
5905 Central Street
5905 Central Street

5905 Central Street
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

5905 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64113
Wornall Homestead

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this amazing location in Brookside! Walk to Loose Park, schools and minutes from the Plaza and quiet street!!
Gorgeous curb appeal with a sprawling screened in 3 season porch across the front.
Huge living room with fantastic natural light and decorative fireplace. Enjoy the large dining room on one side with the huge porch with swing on the other!!
The kitchen features painted cabinetry, designer granite & pantry. Fridge, gas stove and dishwasher included.
Off the kitchen is a bright sunroom with vaulted ceilings, tile, tons of light while overlooking the deck & patio. 1/2 bath on the main floor just off the sunroom!
Moving upstairs, enjoy 3 large bedrooms with all hardwood floors, nice closet space and more natural light! Full bath on 2nd level.
Bounce upstairs to the 3rd level. This would make a great office, kids playroom or a bonus 4 bedroom! Additional attic storage you have to see to believe!
Google Fiber wired.
Basement garage parking with additional basement storage and washer/dryer hookups!
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with deposits, fees and pet rent.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 Central Street have any available units?
5905 Central Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5905 Central Street have?
Some of 5905 Central Street's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 Central Street currently offering any rent specials?
5905 Central Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 Central Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5905 Central Street is pet friendly.
Does 5905 Central Street offer parking?
Yes, 5905 Central Street offers parking.
Does 5905 Central Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5905 Central Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 Central Street have a pool?
No, 5905 Central Street does not have a pool.
Does 5905 Central Street have accessible units?
No, 5905 Central Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 Central Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 Central Street has units with dishwashers.
