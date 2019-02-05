All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 18 2019

5844 Rockhill Road

5844 Rockhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5844 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Rockhill Home with Great Space and Neighborhood - This Rockhill Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 Full Baths with very Large Second Floor. The Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, with Good Storage space. Hardwood Floors on Main level and Laminate wood floors on Second floor with Laminate in Bathrooms. Unfinished Basement with Washer and Dryer Included. Large Deck off back of House with Privacy fenced in Backyard. Single car Driveway with 1 car attached Garage. Pet Friendly Property! Additional pet deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent $1,695.00 per Month.

(RLNE2599716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 5844 Rockhill Road have any available units?
5844 Rockhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5844 Rockhill Road have?
Some of 5844 Rockhill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5844 Rockhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5844 Rockhill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5844 Rockhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5844 Rockhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 5844 Rockhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 5844 Rockhill Road does offer parking.
Does 5844 Rockhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5844 Rockhill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5844 Rockhill Road have a pool?
No, 5844 Rockhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5844 Rockhill Road have accessible units?
No, 5844 Rockhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5844 Rockhill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5844 Rockhill Road has units with dishwashers.
