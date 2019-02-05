5844 Rockhill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rockhill Home with Great Space and Neighborhood - This Rockhill Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 Full Baths with very Large Second Floor. The Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, with Good Storage space. Hardwood Floors on Main level and Laminate wood floors on Second floor with Laminate in Bathrooms. Unfinished Basement with Washer and Dryer Included. Large Deck off back of House with Privacy fenced in Backyard. Single car Driveway with 1 car attached Garage. Pet Friendly Property! Additional pet deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent $1,695.00 per Month.



(RLNE2599716)