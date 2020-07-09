All apartments in Kansas City
5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace
5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace

5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace · No Longer Available
5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64154

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
gym
hot tub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning 1.5 Story in Tiffany Woods at Rose Creek! Open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. Kitchen features an over-sized island, custom cabinetry, large walk-in pantry and walks out to a stamped concrete covered patio. Private Master Suite boasts a spa like bathroom. The second floor offers an incredible loft and 3 additional bedrooms all with walk-in closets. The newly finished lower level is complete with a Rec Room, Exercise Room, Wet Bar with beautifully reclaimed wood finishes and storage galore.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace have any available units?
5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace have?
Some of 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace offer parking?
No, 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

