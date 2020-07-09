5708 Northwest 92nd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Stunning 1.5 Story in Tiffany Woods at Rose Creek! Open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. Kitchen features an over-sized island, custom cabinetry, large walk-in pantry and walks out to a stamped concrete covered patio. Private Master Suite boasts a spa like bathroom. The second floor offers an incredible loft and 3 additional bedrooms all with walk-in closets. The newly finished lower level is complete with a Rec Room, Exercise Room, Wet Bar with beautifully reclaimed wood finishes and storage galore.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.