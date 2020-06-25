All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5629 East 39 Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5629 East 39 Terrace
Last updated May 3 2019 at 5:04 PM

5629 East 39 Terrace

5629 East 39th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5629 East 39th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy 3 bed 1 bath is located close to the stadiums as well with shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more!

The living room was finished with fresh paint, new fixtures, and new carpet. The kitchen provides you with; new modern fixtures, stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, new countertop, and new backsplash! The bedrooms contain new carpet, fresh paint, updated fixtures and more! The bathroom has new shower walls, vanity, mirror, and updated fixtures. This property also has a big gated back yard that is great for pets.

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5629 East 39 Terrace have any available units?
5629 East 39 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5629 East 39 Terrace have?
Some of 5629 East 39 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5629 East 39 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5629 East 39 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5629 East 39 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5629 East 39 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5629 East 39 Terrace offer parking?
No, 5629 East 39 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5629 East 39 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5629 East 39 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5629 East 39 Terrace have a pool?
No, 5629 East 39 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5629 East 39 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5629 East 39 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5629 East 39 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5629 East 39 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary