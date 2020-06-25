5629 East 39 Terrace

Amenities

This cozy 3 bed 1 bath is located close to the stadiums as well with shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more!



The living room was finished with fresh paint, new fixtures, and new carpet. The kitchen provides you with; new modern fixtures, stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, new countertop, and new backsplash! The bedrooms contain new carpet, fresh paint, updated fixtures and more! The bathroom has new shower walls, vanity, mirror, and updated fixtures. This property also has a big gated back yard that is great for pets.



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.