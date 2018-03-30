All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
5521 Hardesty Avenue
5521 Hardesty Avenue

Location

5521 Hardesty Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Brown Estates

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
carpet
carpet
extra storage
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This cozy 3 bedroom home features hardwoods in the bedrooms, and carpet in the living room. There's a backyard shed for extra storage. Also features off-street parking, appliances, and main floor laundry hook-ups. The master is a good size, with 2 other smaller bedrooms. You do have to walk through the middle bedroom to get to bedroom #3. Enjoy an easy commute with quick access to I-435, as well as nearby shopping and eateries. Brand new sidewalks in the neighborhood! No basement. We will be adding some shutters and paint to the exterior.

No Vouchers

$60 app fee
$595 rent
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within if you have questions.
** See criteria & deposit info here: http://alpinepropertymanagementkansascity.propertywaresites.com/?page_id=1025

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Hardesty Avenue have any available units?
5521 Hardesty Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5521 Hardesty Avenue have?
Some of 5521 Hardesty Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 Hardesty Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Hardesty Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Hardesty Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5521 Hardesty Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5521 Hardesty Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5521 Hardesty Avenue offers parking.
Does 5521 Hardesty Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 Hardesty Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Hardesty Avenue have a pool?
No, 5521 Hardesty Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Hardesty Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5521 Hardesty Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Hardesty Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 Hardesty Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
