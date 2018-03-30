5521 Hardesty Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This cozy 3 bedroom home features hardwoods in the bedrooms, and carpet in the living room. There’s a backyard shed for extra storage. Also features off-street parking, appliances, and main floor laundry hook-ups. The master is a good size, with 2 other smaller bedrooms. You do have to walk through the middle bedroom to get to bedroom #3. Enjoy an easy commute with quick access to I-435, as well as nearby shopping and eateries. Brand new sidewalks in the neighborhood! No basement. We will be adding some shutters and paint to the exterior.



No Vouchers



$60 app fee

$595 rent

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within if you have questions.

