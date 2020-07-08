5511 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

This Midtown Kansas City, MO Home is located within easy walking distance of Rockhurst University and UMKC. The home offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. It has Hardwood Floors except for Kitchen and Bath, which are Vinyl. Eat-in Kitchen Includes Refrigerator, Stove and Garbage Disposal. Central air. The home has a Driveway with off-street parking and a one Car Garage. Washer and Dryer included. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry No Vouchers.



See our Website: www.rent-kc.com



Call Johannah for Showing 816-564-8271

Rent is $795.00 per Month



