Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5503 Virginia
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

5503 Virginia

5503 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Eastern

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Duplex available close to Rockhurst and UMKC - This Second floor half duplex close to UMKC and Rockhurst offers 2+ bedrooms and 1 full bath. All of the rooms are huge! It has carpeting throughout. Separate dining and living rooms. The second bedroom has another room off of it that could be used for an office or kids play room. Kitchen includes all appliances and has a walk-in pantry. Washer and Dryer hookups available.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555
Rent is $675.00

(RLNE1974621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Virginia have any available units?
5503 Virginia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5503 Virginia currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Virginia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Virginia pet-friendly?
No, 5503 Virginia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5503 Virginia offer parking?
No, 5503 Virginia does not offer parking.
Does 5503 Virginia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Virginia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Virginia have a pool?
No, 5503 Virginia does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Virginia have accessible units?
No, 5503 Virginia does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Virginia have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 Virginia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5503 Virginia have units with air conditioning?
No, 5503 Virginia does not have units with air conditioning.
