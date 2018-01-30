5503 Virginia

Amenities

w/d hookup carpet

Duplex available close to Rockhurst and UMKC - This Second floor half duplex close to UMKC and Rockhurst offers 2+ bedrooms and 1 full bath. All of the rooms are huge! It has carpeting throughout. Separate dining and living rooms. The second bedroom has another room off of it that could be used for an office or kids play room. Kitchen includes all appliances and has a walk-in pantry. Washer and Dryer hookups available.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555

Rent is $675.00



(RLNE1974621)