5439 Charlotte Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.



This beautiful home is ready for new tenants. It features a spacious side deck, stunning hardwood floors, a beautiful bathroom, 3 well-sized bedrooms, and a patio in the backyard.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City. It is close to beautiful parks, multiple schools, museums, and plenty of restaurants and shopping. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.