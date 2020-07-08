All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
5439 Charlotte Street
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

5439 Charlotte Street

5439 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

5439 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.

This beautiful home is ready for new tenants. It features a spacious side deck, stunning hardwood floors, a beautiful bathroom, 3 well-sized bedrooms, and a patio in the backyard.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City. It is close to beautiful parks, multiple schools, museums, and plenty of restaurants and shopping. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5439 Charlotte Street have any available units?
5439 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5439 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
5439 Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5439 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5439 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 5439 Charlotte Street offer parking?
No, 5439 Charlotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 5439 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5439 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5439 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 5439 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 5439 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 5439 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5439 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5439 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5439 Charlotte Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5439 Charlotte Street does not have units with air conditioning.

