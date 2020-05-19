All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5431 Holmes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5431 Holmes Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 6:06 PM

5431 Holmes Street

5431 Holmes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Western 49-63
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5431 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath home features beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, a newly updated kitchen, plenty of natural light, and a ton of storage room in the basement. This house is also in a great location.

This home is located close to beautiful parks, the Nelson Atkins Art Museum, and is just a short drive to downtown Kansas City. Don't miss out on this great opportunity, check out the house before it is gone!

House has -
- Unfinished basement
- Washer/dryer hookup in basement
- No fence

*This house does not accept section A or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Holmes Street have any available units?
5431 Holmes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5431 Holmes Street currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Holmes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Holmes Street pet-friendly?
No, 5431 Holmes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5431 Holmes Street offer parking?
No, 5431 Holmes Street does not offer parking.
Does 5431 Holmes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5431 Holmes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Holmes Street have a pool?
No, 5431 Holmes Street does not have a pool.
Does 5431 Holmes Street have accessible units?
No, 5431 Holmes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Holmes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5431 Holmes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5431 Holmes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5431 Holmes Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary