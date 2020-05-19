5431 Holmes Street

Amenities
This gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath home features beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, a newly updated kitchen, plenty of natural light, and a ton of storage room in the basement. This house is also in a great location.
This home is located close to beautiful parks, the Nelson Atkins Art Museum, and is just a short drive to downtown Kansas City. Don't miss out on this great opportunity, check out the house before it is gone!
House has -
- Unfinished basement
- Washer/dryer hookup in basement
- No fence
*This house does not accept section A or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.