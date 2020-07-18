All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5429 N Bales Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5429 N Bales Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5429 N Bales Terrace

5429 North Bales Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5429 North Bales Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64119
Big Shoal

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Kansas City, MO - Newly rehabbed! New paint, carpet, fixtures & lighting. Spacious kitchen has dining area w/ceiling fan. Laminates in kitchen w/new counters & tile back splash, new appliances--this room really shines!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5899017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 N Bales Terrace have any available units?
5429 N Bales Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5429 N Bales Terrace have?
Some of 5429 N Bales Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5429 N Bales Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5429 N Bales Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 N Bales Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5429 N Bales Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5429 N Bales Terrace offer parking?
No, 5429 N Bales Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5429 N Bales Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5429 N Bales Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 N Bales Terrace have a pool?
No, 5429 N Bales Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5429 N Bales Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5429 N Bales Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 N Bales Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5429 N Bales Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary