5429 N Bales Terrace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Kansas City, MO - Newly rehabbed! New paint, carpet, fixtures & lighting. Spacious kitchen has dining area w/ceiling fan. Laminates in kitchen w/new counters & tile back splash, new appliances--this room really shines!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



