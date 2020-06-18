All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

5420 Rockhill Road

5420 Rockhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5420 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come check out this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house while it is still on the market!

This home features stunning hardwood floors and beautiful tile in the kitchen and bath. This house offers a renovated kitchen with new countertops, new cabinetry, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The three bedrooms are all great sizes, and the upstairs master bedroom retreat offers a full walk-in bath. The spacious front porch and wrap-around garage are other great features of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and it is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and parks. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Rockhill Road have any available units?
5420 Rockhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Rockhill Road have?
Some of 5420 Rockhill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Rockhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Rockhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Rockhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5420 Rockhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 5420 Rockhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 5420 Rockhill Road offers parking.
Does 5420 Rockhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 Rockhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Rockhill Road have a pool?
No, 5420 Rockhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Rockhill Road have accessible units?
No, 5420 Rockhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Rockhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Rockhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.

