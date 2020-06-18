5420 Rockhill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come check out this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house while it is still on the market!



This home features stunning hardwood floors and beautiful tile in the kitchen and bath. This house offers a renovated kitchen with new countertops, new cabinetry, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The three bedrooms are all great sizes, and the upstairs master bedroom retreat offers a full walk-in bath. The spacious front porch and wrap-around garage are other great features of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and it is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and parks. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.