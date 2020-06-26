All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5388 N Palmer Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5388 N Palmer Ave
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

5388 N Palmer Ave

5388 North Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5388 North Palmer Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Gracemor Home for Rent! 5 Bedroom!! - Gracemor Elementary - Maple Park Middle - Winnetonka High

Applications found at www.rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

This property does not accept section 8.

(RLNE4027256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5388 N Palmer Ave have any available units?
5388 N Palmer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5388 N Palmer Ave have?
Some of 5388 N Palmer Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5388 N Palmer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5388 N Palmer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5388 N Palmer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5388 N Palmer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5388 N Palmer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5388 N Palmer Ave offers parking.
Does 5388 N Palmer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5388 N Palmer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5388 N Palmer Ave have a pool?
No, 5388 N Palmer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5388 N Palmer Ave have accessible units?
No, 5388 N Palmer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5388 N Palmer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5388 N Palmer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary