5335 Rockhill Rd.

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath House - Dont miss out on this great 3 bed 1.5 bath property.
This home features stunning hardwood flooring throughout the house and offers a large living and dining area on the main floor. The kitchen three bedrooms are also all great sizes. This home also offers a garage in the back.
This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off 71 hwy. It is just a short drive from the country club plaza, downtown KC, and plenty of parks, museums, and restaurants! Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
(RLNE5431740)