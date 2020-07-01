All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

5335 Rockhill Rd.

5335 Rockhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5335 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath House - Dont miss out on this great 3 bed 1.5 bath property.

This home features stunning hardwood flooring throughout the house and offers a large living and dining area on the main floor. The kitchen three bedrooms are also all great sizes. This home also offers a garage in the back.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off 71 hwy. It is just a short drive from the country club plaza, downtown KC, and plenty of parks, museums, and restaurants! Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5431740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 Rockhill Rd. have any available units?
5335 Rockhill Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5335 Rockhill Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Rockhill Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Rockhill Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5335 Rockhill Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 5335 Rockhill Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 5335 Rockhill Rd. offers parking.
Does 5335 Rockhill Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 Rockhill Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Rockhill Rd. have a pool?
No, 5335 Rockhill Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 5335 Rockhill Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5335 Rockhill Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Rockhill Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 Rockhill Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5335 Rockhill Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5335 Rockhill Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
