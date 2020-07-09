All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5331 E 100th st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5331 E 100th st
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:36 PM

5331 E 100th st

5331 East 100th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5331 East 100th Street, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae1ea5a038 ---- Enjoy being minutes away from the freeway, dining and shopping while still being nestled away in a quiet area of town.

This home has gorgeous hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room.

There are 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural lighting!

This home also has plenty of storage space including a largeg sized basement.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1050.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $950.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $600.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1050 Parking: 2 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1300 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/6/1 House Number: 5331 Bathroom: 1.5 Bedrooms: 4 Pets: Conditional Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Balcony Deck Or Patio Disposal Hardwood Floor Laundry Area Inside Storage Space Walk In Shower Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 E 100th st have any available units?
5331 E 100th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5331 E 100th st have?
Some of 5331 E 100th st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5331 E 100th st currently offering any rent specials?
5331 E 100th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 E 100th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 5331 E 100th st is pet friendly.
Does 5331 E 100th st offer parking?
Yes, 5331 E 100th st offers parking.
Does 5331 E 100th st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5331 E 100th st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 E 100th st have a pool?
No, 5331 E 100th st does not have a pool.
Does 5331 E 100th st have accessible units?
No, 5331 E 100th st does not have accessible units.
Does 5331 E 100th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 5331 E 100th st does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary