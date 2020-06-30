All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 10 2020

5328 Charlotte Street

5328 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

5328 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
You really must come and take a look at this cute 2 bedrooms 1 Bath home that offers an additional space that could be used as a 3rd bedroom or study located on the 2nd floor.

The hardwood flooring in this home was just refinished and is the first thing you will notice when you walk in the door. The large brick (non-functional) fireplace offers tons of original character to this 1920's craftsman style home. There is also a large formal dining space right off the living room. The kitchen is having all new appliances installed just in time for move-in!

Both of the main bedrooms and bath are located on the main floor. The bedroom to the back of the home has direct access to the backyard and a HUGE walk-in closet!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Don't miss out on this gem of a home, take a tour via Rently today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5328 Charlotte Street have any available units?
5328 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5328 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 5328 Charlotte Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5328 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
5328 Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5328 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 5328 Charlotte Street offer parking?
No, 5328 Charlotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 5328 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5328 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 5328 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 5328 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 5328 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5328 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.

