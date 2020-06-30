5328 Charlotte Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

You really must come and take a look at this cute 2 bedrooms 1 Bath home that offers an additional space that could be used as a 3rd bedroom or study located on the 2nd floor.



The hardwood flooring in this home was just refinished and is the first thing you will notice when you walk in the door. The large brick (non-functional) fireplace offers tons of original character to this 1920's craftsman style home. There is also a large formal dining space right off the living room. The kitchen is having all new appliances installed just in time for move-in!



Both of the main bedrooms and bath are located on the main floor. The bedroom to the back of the home has direct access to the backyard and a HUGE walk-in closet!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Don't miss out on this gem of a home, take a tour via Rently today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.