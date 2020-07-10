5324 Harrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Do you want to live in the cutest house on the block? Then you really have to come and check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located within walking distance to UMKC!



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, this 1920 craftsman home is simply filled with character and charm. The first-floor offers 2 bedrooms and bath, as well as a formal living room, dining room, and bathroom. The 2nd floor offers an expansive master suite with tons of windows allowing for amazing natural light!



Our favorite part about this home is the front porch. It is the perfect place to sit and watch the entire neighborhood as you enjoy all of the colorful landscaping lush grass. Lawn care is provided for you at no additional charge!!!!



Don't miss out on your chance to live in this amazing home, schedule your Rently tour today!!!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

