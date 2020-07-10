All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5324 Harrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5324 Harrison Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:40 PM

5324 Harrison Street

5324 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Western 49-63
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5324 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Do you want to live in the cutest house on the block? Then you really have to come and check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located within walking distance to UMKC!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, this 1920 craftsman home is simply filled with character and charm. The first-floor offers 2 bedrooms and bath, as well as a formal living room, dining room, and bathroom. The 2nd floor offers an expansive master suite with tons of windows allowing for amazing natural light!

Our favorite part about this home is the front porch. It is the perfect place to sit and watch the entire neighborhood as you enjoy all of the colorful landscaping lush grass. Lawn care is provided for you at no additional charge!!!!

Don't miss out on your chance to live in this amazing home, schedule your Rently tour today!!!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 Harrison Street have any available units?
5324 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5324 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5324 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 5324 Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 5324 Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 5324 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 5324 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 5324 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 5324 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5324 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5324 Harrison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5324 Harrison Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary