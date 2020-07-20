5322 North Winchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119 Maple Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is located 5 min from Worlds of Fun with easy access to the hi-way. Multi level home with renovated kitchen that includes a gas stove and built in microwave. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bath. Laundry hook ups are just off the kitchen and there is an unfinished room right off the 2 car garage that is great for storage. Fenced yard in the back will be perfect for your furbabies. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5322 North Winchester Avenue have any available units?
