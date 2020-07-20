All apartments in Kansas City
5322 North Winchester Avenue

Location

5322 North Winchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is located 5 min from Worlds of Fun with easy access to the hi-way. Multi level home with renovated kitchen that includes a gas stove and built in microwave. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bath. Laundry hook ups are just off the kitchen and there is an unfinished room right off the 2 car garage that is great for storage. Fenced yard in the back will be perfect for your furbabies.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 North Winchester Avenue have any available units?
5322 North Winchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5322 North Winchester Avenue have?
Some of 5322 North Winchester Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5322 North Winchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5322 North Winchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 North Winchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5322 North Winchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5322 North Winchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5322 North Winchester Avenue offers parking.
Does 5322 North Winchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5322 North Winchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 North Winchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 5322 North Winchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5322 North Winchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5322 North Winchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 North Winchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5322 North Winchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
