5322 North Winchester Avenue

Unit Amenities microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is located 5 min from Worlds of Fun with easy access to the hi-way. Multi level home with renovated kitchen that includes a gas stove and built in microwave. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bath. Laundry hook ups are just off the kitchen and there is an unfinished room right off the 2 car garage that is great for storage. Fenced yard in the back will be perfect for your furbabies.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.