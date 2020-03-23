All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

5221 Gladstone Blvd

5221 Gladstone Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5221 Gladstone Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coming Soon! - Cute 2 BEDROOM/1 BATH - Small but charming 2 Bedroom home close to everything and good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in! Renter must provide window unit for AC.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE3179814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 Gladstone Blvd have any available units?
5221 Gladstone Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5221 Gladstone Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5221 Gladstone Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 Gladstone Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5221 Gladstone Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5221 Gladstone Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5221 Gladstone Blvd does offer parking.
Does 5221 Gladstone Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5221 Gladstone Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 Gladstone Blvd have a pool?
No, 5221 Gladstone Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5221 Gladstone Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5221 Gladstone Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 Gladstone Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5221 Gladstone Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5221 Gladstone Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5221 Gladstone Blvd has units with air conditioning.
