5217 Brookwood Ave

CALLING ALL ROOMMATES - RENTING BY ROOMS---QUICK SUMMARY: -Renting 1 individual room with utilities included in the price, and there is a shared common area. Common area and kitchen is partially furnished. option of -Year long leases - other depending on situation work it out with the owner. MONTH TO MONTH only, perfect for students-NO DOGS OR CATS-Cheaper and an Ideal location for college students living off campus ( UMKC, Rockhurst). Many universities are a short drive away. -Great for young professionals looking for an easy commute to jobs in downtown, Westport, or across the Kansas city metro, also minutes from the Plaza. Great highway access. -Drug free. IDEAL FOR TRAVELING NURSES or medical students.

