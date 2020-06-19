All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

5217 Brookwood Ave

5217 Brookwood Avenue · (913) 730-0579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5217 Brookwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $500 · Avail. now

$500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Spacious Single Rooms Available For Rent - Property Id: 216187

CALLING ALL ROOMMATES - RENTING BY ROOMS---QUICK SUMMARY: -Renting 1 individual room with utilities included in the price, and there is a shared common area. Common area and kitchen is partially furnished. option of -Year long leases - other depending on situation work it out with the owner. MONTH TO MONTH only, perfect for students-NO DOGS OR CATS-Cheaper and an Ideal location for college students living off campus ( UMKC, Rockhurst). Many universities are a short drive away. -Great for young professionals looking for an easy commute to jobs in downtown, Westport, or across the Kansas city metro, also minutes from the Plaza. Great highway access. -Drug free. IDEAL FOR TRAVELING NURSES or medical students.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216187
Property Id 216187

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Brookwood Ave have any available units?
5217 Brookwood Ave has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Brookwood Ave have?
Some of 5217 Brookwood Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Brookwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Brookwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Brookwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Brookwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5217 Brookwood Ave offer parking?
No, 5217 Brookwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5217 Brookwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Brookwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Brookwood Ave have a pool?
No, 5217 Brookwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Brookwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 5217 Brookwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Brookwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Brookwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
