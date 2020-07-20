5210 North Manchester Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This 4bd/2bth home features hardwood floors, and an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Not to mention the open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances included. Enjoy the convenience of the 2 car attached garage as well as the fenced in yard.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Great 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath home that is perfect for you! You'll have to check out this home for yourself to appreciate all it has to offer. This home is sided and fenced with a nice backyard. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

