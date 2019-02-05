All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like
5110 NE 63rd Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5110 NE 63rd Ter
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

5110 NE 63rd Ter

5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64119
Ravenwood-Somerset

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SEASON SPECIAL: November 2019 is just $99! Below market rate lease for full term of just $1445 after November at $99. Our normal price for this home is $1595.

Ravenwood Elementary
Maple Park Middle
Winnetonka High

4 bedroom
2.5 bathroom
2 car garage
You will appreciate every little detail in this open main level floor plan. The kitchen equipped with appliances and granite counter top flows into the living room. Spacious and light filled rooms make for casual comfortable atmosphere. Walk out the kitchen to a deck that overlooks a wooded green space. Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms. The master bedroom with a private bathroom. Double vanity sink, and whirlpool tub for total relaxation. Plenty of room for a large family to all have their own space.Finished lower level is generous in room for entertaining or quiet time. This remodeled home is in a beautiful neighborhood; very family friendly.
This special applies to a 15 month term lease. After 15 months, the lease rate will increase to $1525.

Sorry No Section 8.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee for anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Application fees are Non-Refundable! Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5110 NE 63rd Ter have any available units?
5110 NE 63rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5110 NE 63rd Ter have?
Some of 5110 NE 63rd Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 NE 63rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5110 NE 63rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 NE 63rd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 5110 NE 63rd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 5110 NE 63rd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 5110 NE 63rd Ter offers parking.
Does 5110 NE 63rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 NE 63rd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 NE 63rd Ter have a pool?
Yes, 5110 NE 63rd Ter has a pool.
Does 5110 NE 63rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 5110 NE 63rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 NE 63rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5110 NE 63rd Ter has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly PlacesKansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves NorthHanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde ParkGashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst UniversityMidwestern Baptist Theological Seminary