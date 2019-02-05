5110 NE 63rd Ter.

Amenities

SEASON SPECIAL: November 2019 is just $99! Below market rate lease for full term of just $1445 after November at $99. Our normal price for this home is $1595.



Ravenwood Elementary

Maple Park Middle

Winnetonka High



4 bedroom

2.5 bathroom

2 car garage

You will appreciate every little detail in this open main level floor plan. The kitchen equipped with appliances and granite counter top flows into the living room. Spacious and light filled rooms make for casual comfortable atmosphere. Walk out the kitchen to a deck that overlooks a wooded green space. Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms. The master bedroom with a private bathroom. Double vanity sink, and whirlpool tub for total relaxation. Plenty of room for a large family to all have their own space.Finished lower level is generous in room for entertaining or quiet time. This remodeled home is in a beautiful neighborhood; very family friendly.

This special applies to a 15 month term lease. After 15 months, the lease rate will increase to $1525.



Sorry No Section 8.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee for anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Application fees are Non-Refundable! Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.