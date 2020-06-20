511 NE 42nd St.

Amenities
{511} Charming Ranch Home + All appliances Included + Garage + Carport + Large Fenced Backyard - Spacious 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home in excellent condition! This one-level home includes multiple living spaces, refinished hardwoods throughout, charming kitchen w/ dishwasher & refrigerator, updated full bath & park-like backyard. 1 car garage plus carport & deep driveway make more than enough room for off-street parking! Washer/Dryer is also included! The large fenced backyard is perfect for get-togethers. Close to major highways, downtown and easy access to the airport!
* *$50 monthly discount when rent is received by the landlord on the 1st of every month!! * *
Google Fiber is also included!
(RLNE4828036)