All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 511 NE 42nd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
511 NE 42nd St.
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

511 NE 42nd St.

511 Northeast 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

511 Northeast 42nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64116
River View

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
{511} Charming Ranch Home + All appliances Included + Garage + Carport + Large Fenced Backyard - Spacious 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home in excellent condition! This one-level home includes multiple living spaces, refinished hardwoods throughout, charming kitchen w/ dishwasher & refrigerator, updated full bath & park-like backyard. 1 car garage plus carport & deep driveway make more than enough room for off-street parking! Washer/Dryer is also included! The large fenced backyard is perfect for get-togethers. Close to major highways, downtown and easy access to the airport!

* *$50 monthly discount when rent is received by the landlord on the 1st of every month!! * *

Google Fiber is also included!

(RLNE4828036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 NE 42nd St. have any available units?
511 NE 42nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 NE 42nd St. have?
Some of 511 NE 42nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 NE 42nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
511 NE 42nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 NE 42nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 NE 42nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 511 NE 42nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 511 NE 42nd St. offers parking.
Does 511 NE 42nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 NE 42nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 NE 42nd St. have a pool?
No, 511 NE 42nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 511 NE 42nd St. have accessible units?
No, 511 NE 42nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 511 NE 42nd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 NE 42nd St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary