Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5035 East 9th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5035 East 9th Street

5035 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5035 East 9th Street, Kansas City, MO 64124
Lykins

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1,296 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home renting for $725 a month with a $725 deposit. Home features a large entry with an oval lite front door, pillared entry to the living and dining room, and main level laundry room with attached half bath. Large master bedroom that runs the length of the front of the home, 2nd bedroom with walk in closet. View at your convenience by calling (816) 623-2990 or visit our website at https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent.

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5035 East 9th Street have any available units?
5035 East 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5035 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5035 East 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5035 East 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5035 East 9th Street offer parking?
No, 5035 East 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5035 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5035 East 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 5035 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5035 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 5035 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5035 East 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5035 East 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5035 East 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
