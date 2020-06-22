5035 East 9th Street

Amenities

1,296 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home renting for $725 a month with a $725 deposit. Home features a large entry with an oval lite front door, pillared entry to the living and dining room, and main level laundry room with attached half bath. Large master bedroom that runs the length of the front of the home, 2nd bedroom with walk in closet. View at your convenience by calling (816) 623-2990 or visit our website at https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent.



