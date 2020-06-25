All apartments in Kansas City
5012 Osage Avenue

5012 Osage Street · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Osage Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Blue Vue Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before December 5th!
Looking for a BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom/2 bath TRI-LEVEL home w/TONS OF UPDATES? You will LOVE this MOVE-IN READY home NESTLED in the established BLUE VUE HILLS neighborhood! NEW & REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS
throughout main living areas! KITCHEN boasts TILE FLOORS! UNWIND in your
MASTER BEDROOM w/ HIS/HER CLOSETS! ENJOY extra space in your WALK-OUT BASEMENT! RELAX outside on your patio & enjoy mature SHADE TREES! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Osage Avenue have any available units?
5012 Osage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5012 Osage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Osage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Osage Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5012 Osage Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5012 Osage Avenue offer parking?
No, 5012 Osage Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5012 Osage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Osage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Osage Avenue have a pool?
No, 5012 Osage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5012 Osage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5012 Osage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Osage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5012 Osage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5012 Osage Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5012 Osage Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
