5012 Osage Avenue

Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before December 5th!

Looking for a BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom/2 bath TRI-LEVEL home w/TONS OF UPDATES? You will LOVE this MOVE-IN READY home NESTLED in the established BLUE VUE HILLS neighborhood! NEW & REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS

throughout main living areas! KITCHEN boasts TILE FLOORS! UNWIND in your

MASTER BEDROOM w/ HIS/HER CLOSETS! ENJOY extra space in your WALK-OUT BASEMENT! RELAX outside on your patio & enjoy mature SHADE TREES! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.