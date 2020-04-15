All apartments in Kansas City
501 E. 89th Street

501 East 89th Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 East 89th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Bonne Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just east of Santa Fe Hills close to Waldo - This Cute Ranch Home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Full Baths. Beautiful Hardwood floors with Tiled bathroom, Kitchen and bonus room. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Garbage Disposal. The home has a Gas Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. There is plenty off street parking with a Private Driveway and 1 car attached Garage. The backyard is private and large. Unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers!

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1,195.00 per Month

(RLNE5058464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 E. 89th Street have any available units?
501 E. 89th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 E. 89th Street have?
Some of 501 E. 89th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 E. 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 E. 89th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 E. 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 E. 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 501 E. 89th Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 E. 89th Street offers parking.
Does 501 E. 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 E. 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 E. 89th Street have a pool?
No, 501 E. 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 E. 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 501 E. 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 E. 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 E. 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
