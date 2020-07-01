5003 Lister Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

This cute 2 Bedroom home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom and is now looking for a new tenant!



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring, a completely remodeled kitchen, and bath, and 2 great sized bedrooms are the perfect home for roommates or a small family just starting out!



Located just off I-35 and Vivion Road, this home is close to Shopping, Restaurants, and entertainment!



Make sure to add this gem to your list of must-see homes today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.