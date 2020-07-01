All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5003 Lister Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5003 Lister Avenue
Last updated March 13 2020 at 8:04 PM

5003 Lister Avenue

5003 Lister Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5003 Lister Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Sheraton Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute 2 Bedroom home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom and is now looking for a new tenant!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring, a completely remodeled kitchen, and bath, and 2 great sized bedrooms are the perfect home for roommates or a small family just starting out!

Located just off I-35 and Vivion Road, this home is close to Shopping, Restaurants, and entertainment!

Make sure to add this gem to your list of must-see homes today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 Lister Avenue have any available units?
5003 Lister Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5003 Lister Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5003 Lister Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 Lister Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5003 Lister Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5003 Lister Avenue offer parking?
No, 5003 Lister Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5003 Lister Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5003 Lister Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 Lister Avenue have a pool?
No, 5003 Lister Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5003 Lister Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5003 Lister Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 Lister Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5003 Lister Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5003 Lister Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5003 Lister Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary