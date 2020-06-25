4954 Westwood Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64112 Westwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4954 Westwood Terrace is a stunning update 5 Bedroom 2 Bath bungalow in the West Plaza area. This home has been completely updated with stainless steel appliances with OTR microwave with newly refinished hardwood floors on the first floor. Formal dining room with new lighting fixtures throughout. Backyard deck that opens to a backyard for additional space for entertaining. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4954 Westwood Ter have any available units?
4954 Westwood Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.