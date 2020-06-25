All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

4954 Westwood Ter

4954 Westwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4954 Westwood Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64112
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4954 Westwood Terrace is a stunning update 5 Bedroom 2 Bath bungalow in the West Plaza area. This home has been completely updated with stainless steel appliances with OTR microwave with newly refinished hardwood floors on the first floor. Formal dining room with new lighting fixtures throughout. Backyard deck that opens to a backyard for additional space for entertaining. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required. For more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4954 Westwood Ter have any available units?
4954 Westwood Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4954 Westwood Ter have?
Some of 4954 Westwood Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4954 Westwood Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4954 Westwood Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4954 Westwood Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4954 Westwood Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4954 Westwood Ter offer parking?
No, 4954 Westwood Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4954 Westwood Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4954 Westwood Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4954 Westwood Ter have a pool?
No, 4954 Westwood Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4954 Westwood Ter have accessible units?
No, 4954 Westwood Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4954 Westwood Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4954 Westwood Ter has units with dishwashers.
