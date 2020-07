Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath in Kansas City Mo near shopping and restaurants. This house has hardwood flooring through most of the rooms the others have new vinyl flooring. Great detail throughout and fairly new cabinetry in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances included. Unfinished basement great for storage. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more detail.