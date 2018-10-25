All apartments in Kansas City
4926 Evanston Avenue

Location

4926 Evanston Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath split entry home with tons of upgrades! Remodeled kitchen featuring granite counter-tops, new fixtures, tile back splash and stainless-steel appliances! Gorgeous wood flooring covering the upstairs! New windows, A/C and furnace as well! Huge fenced in backyard! Located in a great neighborhood and minutes away from shopping and stadiums!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4926 Evanston Avenue have any available units?
4926 Evanston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4926 Evanston Avenue have?
Some of 4926 Evanston Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4926 Evanston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4926 Evanston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 Evanston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4926 Evanston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4926 Evanston Avenue offer parking?
No, 4926 Evanston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4926 Evanston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4926 Evanston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 Evanston Avenue have a pool?
No, 4926 Evanston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4926 Evanston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4926 Evanston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4926 Evanston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4926 Evanston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

