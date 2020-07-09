All apartments in Kansas City
4918 Grand Ave

4918 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4918 Grand Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64112
South Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
google fiber
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6866e38024 ---- ***SPECIAL** Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. The Lakota on Grand offers unique and brand new 1 and 2 bedroom apartments on the South Country Club Plaza of Kansas City, MO! Sleek hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plus an in-unit washer & dryer make these the best new apartments on the plaza! These condo grade apartments offer residents a brand new fitness center and courtyard. Every unit is Google Fiber ready! Use the contact form on the listing to get a touch with a leasing agent today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 Grand Ave have any available units?
4918 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4918 Grand Ave have?
Some of 4918 Grand Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4918 Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4918 Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 4918 Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4918 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4918 Grand Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 4918 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 4918 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4918 Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

