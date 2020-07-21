All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4813 North Sycamore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4813 North Sycamore Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:51 AM

4813 North Sycamore Drive

4813 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4813 North Sycamore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You're going to love this move in ready home! Quaint, 3 bedroom house in a great neighborhood close to shopping,
schools, parks and community pool! Hardwood floors shine in the living room. Updated kitchen flows in the the breakfast room. Charming family room that walks out onto the deck. Three bedrooms and bathroom conveniently located on the 2nd floor. The hardwood floors in this house are gorgeous! 1 car garage has ample storage space. Huge deck over looking the fully fenced, treed, over sized back yard. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Dir: I 435 to 48th St, East to Sycamore Dr. Or use google
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 North Sycamore Drive have any available units?
4813 North Sycamore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 North Sycamore Drive have?
Some of 4813 North Sycamore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 North Sycamore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4813 North Sycamore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 North Sycamore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4813 North Sycamore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4813 North Sycamore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4813 North Sycamore Drive offers parking.
Does 4813 North Sycamore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 North Sycamore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 North Sycamore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4813 North Sycamore Drive has a pool.
Does 4813 North Sycamore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4813 North Sycamore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 North Sycamore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 North Sycamore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte
3416 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary