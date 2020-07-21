4813 North Sycamore Drive

Amenities

You're going to love this move in ready home! Quaint, 3 bedroom house in a great neighborhood close to shopping,

schools, parks and community pool! Hardwood floors shine in the living room. Updated kitchen flows in the the breakfast room. Charming family room that walks out onto the deck. Three bedrooms and bathroom conveniently located on the 2nd floor. The hardwood floors in this house are gorgeous! 1 car garage has ample storage space. Huge deck over looking the fully fenced, treed, over sized back yard. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Dir: I 435 to 48th St, East to Sycamore Dr. Or use google

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.