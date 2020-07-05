4734 Holly

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

West Plaza Home 2 Bedroom 2 Bath just 3 blocks from Plaza - This is a fantastic 2 bedroom 2 full bath home located in the West Plaza. It has a massive front living room with vaulted ceilings and tall front windows letting tons of light in with beautifully refinished wood floors.It has a great deck off the side of the house that opens to the master bedroom and front room. Great area for a peaceful cup of coffee in the morning. The master bedroom has a wall of windows as well go open to your private deck. The 2nd Bedroom has new carpeting and a private bathroom. Pets are Welcome with Pet Deposit and Pet rent per month.



Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



For showings call Spencer at 913-484-4879

Rent $1695.00 per Month.



(RLNE5762476)