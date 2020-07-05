All apartments in Kansas City
4734 Holly

4734 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

4734 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
West Plaza Home 2 Bedroom 2 Bath just 3 blocks from Plaza - This is a fantastic 2 bedroom 2 full bath home located in the West Plaza. It has a massive front living room with vaulted ceilings and tall front windows letting tons of light in with beautifully refinished wood floors.It has a great deck off the side of the house that opens to the master bedroom and front room. Great area for a peaceful cup of coffee in the morning. The master bedroom has a wall of windows as well go open to your private deck. The 2nd Bedroom has new carpeting and a private bathroom. Pets are Welcome with Pet Deposit and Pet rent per month.

Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

For showings call Spencer at 913-484-4879
Rent $1695.00 per Month.

(RLNE5762476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4734 Holly have any available units?
4734 Holly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4734 Holly have?
Some of 4734 Holly's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4734 Holly currently offering any rent specials?
4734 Holly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4734 Holly pet-friendly?
Yes, 4734 Holly is pet friendly.
Does 4734 Holly offer parking?
Yes, 4734 Holly offers parking.
Does 4734 Holly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4734 Holly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4734 Holly have a pool?
No, 4734 Holly does not have a pool.
Does 4734 Holly have accessible units?
No, 4734 Holly does not have accessible units.
Does 4734 Holly have units with dishwashers?
No, 4734 Holly does not have units with dishwashers.

