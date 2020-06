Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4730 Fairmount Avenue Available 08/01/19 West Plaza 3 Bedroom Home for Rent! - A SPACIOUS HOME in the friendly west plaza neighborhood. Three large bedrooms complemented by ample community living space. Fenced in yard, back patio and front porch.



A street away from Westwood Park. Centrally located - The Country Club Plaza, Downtown KC, The Crossroads, Westport and Brookside all a short ride away.



Pet friendly!



