4704 Kensington Avenue
Last updated February 13 2020 at 6:17 PM

4704 Kensington Avenue

4704 Kensington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Kensington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come check out this 3+bedroom home with 2 full baths. New hardwood floors in family room, new carpet in bedrooms, updated kitchen with new counter tops and tile flooring. HUGE Master bedroom with 2 closets and a full bath! Enjoy the New deck and .25 acre fenced back yard and 1 car-attached garage. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Kensington Avenue have any available units?
4704 Kensington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 Kensington Avenue have?
Some of 4704 Kensington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 Kensington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Kensington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Kensington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4704 Kensington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4704 Kensington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4704 Kensington Avenue offers parking.
Does 4704 Kensington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Kensington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Kensington Avenue have a pool?
No, 4704 Kensington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Kensington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4704 Kensington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Kensington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 Kensington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
