4704 Kensington Avenue

Come check out this 3+bedroom home with 2 full baths. New hardwood floors in family room, new carpet in bedrooms, updated kitchen with new counter tops and tile flooring. HUGE Master bedroom with 2 closets and a full bath! Enjoy the New deck and .25 acre fenced back yard and 1 car-attached garage. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.