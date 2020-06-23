4632 Terrace St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic Updated Home in West Plaza - Location, Location, Location! You have to see this wonderful home in the West Plaza neighborhood. Located an easy walk from all of the offerings of the Country Club Plaza, just steps from nearby Westwood Park, close to Westport and Midtown / 39th Street, this wonderfully updated home is ready for you! Exposed brick wall in the living room gives you a loft-like feel to compliment the updated kitchen featuring both quartz and beautiful wood countertops. Main floor has 2 bedrooms with an updated bathroom along with a master bedroom and renovated en suite bathroom upstairs.



Check out the walkthrough video on YouTube too!



Off-Street covered parking. Washer / Dryer come with house.



Don't miss the covered front porch that is ready for enjoying this fall.



6, 9, & 12 months leases available.



(RLNE4218689)