Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4622 Harrison Street - 1S
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:14 PM

4622 Harrison Street - 1S

4622 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4622 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Rockhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get in on these newly remodeled units that are just down the street from UMKC, Plaza, and Westport!
New HVAC!
Great location for UMKC or KCAI students! Newly finished floors with modern grey tones for the walls and tile.
Custom 2" faux wood blinds!
Outside commons grilling area.
The bathroom has beautiful granite and grey subway tile in the shower.
Bathroom and kitchen have updated tile flooring. Ceiling fans in these units help to circulate the air in these energy efficient units.
New windows allow for natural light.
Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen include stove, refrigerator, and built in microwave. Stackable washer and dryer included.
Front and Back secured coded entry!
Commons area is secured coded entry.
All electric units!!
Each unit gets storage area that is secured.
On and off street parking (first come, first serve). Cats and small dogs under 25 pounds accepted with a $300 deposit ($150 non-refundable). $20/month pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 Harrison Street - 1S have any available units?
4622 Harrison Street - 1S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4622 Harrison Street - 1S have?
Some of 4622 Harrison Street - 1S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 Harrison Street - 1S currently offering any rent specials?
4622 Harrison Street - 1S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 Harrison Street - 1S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4622 Harrison Street - 1S is pet friendly.
Does 4622 Harrison Street - 1S offer parking?
No, 4622 Harrison Street - 1S does not offer parking.
Does 4622 Harrison Street - 1S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4622 Harrison Street - 1S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 Harrison Street - 1S have a pool?
No, 4622 Harrison Street - 1S does not have a pool.
Does 4622 Harrison Street - 1S have accessible units?
No, 4622 Harrison Street - 1S does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 Harrison Street - 1S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4622 Harrison Street - 1S has units with dishwashers.
