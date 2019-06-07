4622 Harrison Street - 1S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Get in on these newly remodeled units that are just down the street from UMKC, Plaza, and Westport!

New HVAC!

Great location for UMKC or KCAI students! Newly finished floors with modern grey tones for the walls and tile.

Custom 2" faux wood blinds!

Outside commons grilling area.

The bathroom has beautiful granite and grey subway tile in the shower.

Bathroom and kitchen have updated tile flooring. Ceiling fans in these units help to circulate the air in these energy efficient units.

New windows allow for natural light.

Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen include stove, refrigerator, and built in microwave. Stackable washer and dryer included.

Front and Back secured coded entry!

Commons area is secured coded entry.

All electric units!!

Each unit gets storage area that is secured.

On and off street parking (first come, first serve). Cats and small dogs under 25 pounds accepted with a $300 deposit ($150 non-refundable). $20/month pet rent.